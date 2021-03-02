CM urges people to follow corona SOPs

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to follow guidelines for safety from the second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that 704 new cases and 13 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in the province while 16,777 were also tested during this period.

Meanwhile, the total number of active coronavirus cases had reached 5,222 as 3,310,924 have so far been tested in the province. A total of 5,363 people have died from the corona, concluded the CM.

Baloch Cultural Day: Usman Buzdar has felicitated Baloch brethren on the eve of Baloch Culture Day and said that his tribe had also settled in Balochistan. In his message here Monday, the CM observed that the traditional culture and heritage of Balochistan depicted peace and unity. The purpose of celebrating this day was to promote brotherhood, affinity and intern-provincial harmony, he said. The chief minister said that all the Pakistani communities were conjoined in a strong bond of unity and the traits of patriotism and love were very conspicuous in the Baloch culture.

The culture of Balochistan enjoys a unique identity as the province has remained an abode of traditions and culture, he said and added that the days of other cultures would also be celebrated with full zeal.

condolences: Usman Buzdar condoled the death of veteran actor Ejaz Durrani and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, the chief minister paid tribute to the hero and said that he was a valuable asset to the film industry.