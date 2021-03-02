Suspect arrested over man’s murder in mugging bid

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a key suspect who was involved in the killing of a young man in a mugging bid in Karachi.

The suspect identified as Bilal was arrested during a raid conducted by the District Central police and had allegedly also admitted to his involvement in the crime. According to the spokesperson for the District Central police, the suspect was involved in the killing of 28-year-old Osama in the Gharibabad area of Hussainabad on February 20.

The spokesperson said that the suspect had admitted to committing the crime and told the investigators that he and his accomplice Zubair were on a motorbike robbing mobile phones and wallets from two men in a car.

Citing the suspect, the police spokesperson said that he opened fire on the car when he felt that one of the men in the car was trying to pull out a gun to kill them while they were escaping after the robbery. Police said that the suspect is also a drug addict, adding that the law enforcers are trying to trace and arrest his accomplice, as further investigation is under way.