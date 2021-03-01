Morikawa leads WGC-Workday by two over Koepka, Horschel

MIAMI: World number six Collin Morikawa fired eight birdies in a five-under-par 67 on Saturday to hold a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship.

Morikawa, who claimed his first major title at the PGA Championship in August, led by as many as five strokes after an impressive run of seven birdies in eight holes at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

“Got off to a really good start and just kept rolling birdie after birdie, really didn’t think about it, game was playing really boring, playing simple, hitting fairways and hitting greens and that’s what we try to do out here every day,” Morikawa said.

Two late bogeys — and strong finishes for both Koepka and Horschel saw his lead shrink.

Koepka got off to a rocky start with bogeys at the first two holes. He pulled a shot back at the third and was back to even for the day after a six-foot birdie at the 12th.

The four-time major winner, seeking his second victory of this month after a win at the Phoenix Open, drained another six-footer at the 16th, then rolled in a 33-foot birdie putt at the 17th on the way to a two-under par 70.

He was joined on 203 by Horschel, who nailed a 14-foot birdie at 16 and a 12-foot eagle putt the par-five 17th — the easiest hole on the course.

Morikawa wasn’t able to take advantage of 17, finding a fairway bunker off the tee and a greenside bunker with his third shot and missing a seven-foot attempt to save par.