Balochistan and Indian-trained proxies

While terrorist capabilities in all districts of Balochistan have measurably diminished, the Indian propaganda and physical support to proxies in Balochistan continues. The Indian footprints in Balochistan have been confirmed by the Pakistani state at the international level. The Indian military and intelligence services are infiltrating especially-trained and psychologically-motivated terrorists to inflict losses on Pakistan’s polity, economic infrastructure and create divisions in the society. However, most Baloch do not support ultra and sub-nationalists, surviving on Indian largesse and operating from abroad, and look towards the political parties for solution of their problems. The people of Balochistan have turned down the agenda of separatist elements and are in the national mainstream.

The DG ISPR last year revealed that a former Indian ambassador and an Indian Army general visited a Baloch militant training camp in Haji Gak in Afghanistan. “The camp housed 150 militants while India had also paid $30 million to establish a camp in Kandahar to house Baloch militants.” The ISPR chief also stated that RAW had planned the attack on PC Gwadar, providing $500,000 for it.

Earlier, in 2016, Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was arrested from the border region of Balochistan, who was covertly working with these sub-nationalists and foreign-funded terrorists.

In 2013, a retired Indian Army chief, Vijay Kumar Singh, had admitted that India had sponsored bomb blasts in Pakistan and doled out money to the separatist elements in Balochistan.

India has been supporting proxies against Pak armed forces personnel, paramilitary forces, civilians and to attack ongoing projects in the province. These proxies are based in Afghanistan with tens of established camps, Indian trainers, visiting Indian officials and hundreds of million dollars support for sub-nationalists based there. The Indian-sponsored terrorists cross over from Afghanistan and have been attacking buses carrying Pakistan paramilitary and armed forces personnel in Balochistan, those patrolling and based near western and southwestern border areas, etc. Modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor are yet another target of Indian sponsored proxies. The Gwadar Pearl Continental hotel attack was claimed by the BLA and was sponsored by RAW in a bid to sabotage CPEC. The attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi was planned in the neighbouring country and executed with the assistance of RAW. Same was the case behind the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange building in Karachi. RAW was also involved in the kidnapping and killing of Chinese engineers in Balochistan.

As the Indian consulates in Afghanistan are supporting terror acts in Pakistan through proxies and serving Indian Navy Commander Jhadav is in Pakistani custody and has revealed how his network was being used to spread terror in Balochistan and Karachi, it should be noted that India is also known to have waged a proxy war in Sri Lanka for 26 years by supporting LTTE. Moreover, India has been actively engaged in coercion in domestic politics of Maldives and stopped medical supplies to pressurize the Nepali govt to change her constitution. With a proven history of interference, India cannot absolve herself of terrorism inciting and sponsoring history.

It is time the United Nations and United Nations’ Human Rights Council (UNHRC) de-listed fake NGOs created by India, revealed by EU Disinfo Lab, using their names to malign Pakistan as it has forced a hybrid war against Pakistan.