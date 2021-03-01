Three cops suspended for corruption in Okara

OKARA: The DPO on Sunday suspended three policemen on the charge of corruption and misuse of power.

Earlier, the DPO held an enquiry against head constable Noor Samand, constables Tariq and Babar Saleem in which all allegations were proved against them.

URS CONCLUDES: The Urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari popularly known as Karmanwala Sharif concluded here on Sunday.

The Urs continued for three days and was largely attended by the disciples of the saint from all over eth country and abroad.

The district administration had already announced holiday in the district.

FOUR OUTLAWS HELD: Police on Sunday arrested four outlaws here.

The police arrested Muhammad Ali, Abrar, Iftikhar and Asif and recovered weapons from them. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the DPO transferred SI Farrukh Shahzad to Basirpur police station as SHO, Inspector Sajid Siddiq was transferred from Police Lines to Sadar Renala Khurd police station as SHO and SI Muhammad Ijaz Bhatti was transferred and appointed as SHO of the Chuchak police.

SHOP LOOTED: A fertiliser shop was looted here.

Two dacoits entered the shop and snatched cash and other valuables from the shopkeeper. They shot at and injured the shopkeeper on resistance.