Five injured in four firing incidents

Five people were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the metropolis on Sunday. According to police, 23-year-old Hammad, son of Zulfiqar, was wounded in a firing incident in the Nazimabad area within the limits of the Rizvia police station. The injured person was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance in a mugging bid.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way. Similarly, two people were wounded in firing in Junejo Town within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. They were identified as 60-year-old Yar Gul, son of Haji Hussain, and Noor, 40, son of Lal.

Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. In another incident, 30-year-old Dilbar was wounded in a firing incident in Bihar Colony in Lyari within the limits of the Chakiwara police station. Police said the initial investigation suggested that the incident took place after a stray bullet hit and injured the victim. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a 10-year-old boy identified as Aman, son of Abdul Ghani, was injured in a firing incident near the Valika Hospital within the SITE police’s limits. Police said a stray bullet had hit and injured the victim. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Further investigations are under way.