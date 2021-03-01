Pak, Japan tennis teams practise after negative tests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan teams as well as the entire support staff tested negative to coronavirus (Covid-19) as the testing was carried out in connection with the Davis Cup World Group I tie to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts on March 5-6.

An official of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) told ‘The News’ that around 80 tests were conducted during the last couple of days.

“Pakistan and Japan players, support staff, ITF officials, Hawkeye experts and all those who would be having any link with the tie proceedings. Thank God all the tests turned out to be negative,” the official said.

On Sunday, after announcement of the test results, both the teams were allowed to start practice on the courts adjacent to the tie venue.

“We were the first to use the court facilities on Sunday. We have a practice session of almost two hours with Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan who were given an extended run to play in pairs as well as in singles. We want to make sure that leading players are in the best of shape for the tie,” Mushaf Zia, Pakistan’s non-playing captain said.

‘The News’, however for the first time, has also learnt that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has changed the players’ seeding that were sent by the PTF to the Davis Cup organising committee.

“In all the ties held during last two years, Aisam has been ranked as No 1 Pakistan player. We followed the same pattern for the tie against Japan. International Aisamul Haq has always been ranked No 1 followed by Aqeel. This time around, the ITF has changed our seeding for unknown reasons. Instead of Aisam, Aqeel has been ranked as No 1 followed by Aisam,” a team official said.

‘The News’ has also learnt that the issue will be taken up with the ITF match referee Norbert Peick who has arrived here from Germany to officiate the tie. As many as nine ITF officials have arrived in the capital to officiate this high-profile tie meant to distinguish the team that would go on to play the qualifiers for the Davis Cup finals.

The other officials included Victor Chernov (review official), Tamas Peterdi (review official), Vicky Clark (Hawkeye), Tom Callan (Hawkeye), Ben Christian (Hawkeye), Jaume Campistol (Chair Umpire), Tom Nelson (ITF Event Manager), Alexandre Robein (Chair Umpire).

Though there will be no line judges this time as Hawkeye will be operational, the PTF has been asked to keep the line judges in reserve in case of any emergency.

A special booth for Hawkeye operation has been raised at the one end of the grass-court meant for the tie.