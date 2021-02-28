Punjab Governor’s son elected as Scottish Labour Party leader

LAHORE: The son of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has secured a new position in the British politics.

Anas Sarwar has won the election of leader of the Scottish Labour Party. He is the first Muslim and Pakistani to become the leader of Scottish Labour Party.

The governor tweeted on Saturday that his son Anas Sarwar was elected as the Scottish Labour Party leader by securing 57.56% of votes. His opponent, Monica Lennon, got 42.44% votes. He defeated Lennon by 2,500 votes.

Ch Sarwar extended the best wishes to his son, while Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and APTMA head Gohar Ijaz also congratulated Anas Sarwar on his success. —Correspondent