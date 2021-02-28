‘Vote thieves’ caught in Daska by-polls: Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has said ‘vote thieves’ have been caught red-handed in the by-elections and they should be punished.

The process of ‘vote theft’ in Pakistan should be stopped forever, he said while talking to the media in Lahore High Court here on Saturday. Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N has supported the Independent Group for the elections of the High Court Bar Association. He said Hamza Shahbaz was released despite full-fledged ‘attack’ by NAB. He said he was grateful to the court for granting bail to Hamza Shahbaz. Hamza Shahbaz will be a part of the democratic struggle of PML-N, Rana Sanaullah said.