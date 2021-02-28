LDA takes action against eight illegal housing schemes

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its ongoing drive against illegal housing schemes in all the four districts of Lahore division and has warned the sponsors and developers of such schemes for getting required permission before launching any housing project.

On the directions by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, staff of the Metropolitan Planning Directorate II and the Estate Management Private Housing Schemes conducted a joint operation against eight illegal housing schemes on Ahluwala Road adjacent to Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

During the operation, the LDA staff demolished illegal structures, under-construction roads, water supply and sewerage system, boundary walls, green belts and other infrastructure of different housing schemes. The schemes are: White Homes, Marwat Homes, Bismillah Housing Scheme, Raza Homes, Pak Avenue, Rehman City, Green Valley and SJ Garden. The office of an illegal housing scheme, Fahad City, was sealed.