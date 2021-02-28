Commencement of FC College held

LAHORE: A ceremony of virtual commencement of Forman Christian College (a chartered university) was held here on Saturday in which 876 students graduated while 23 baccalaureate and 16 postgraduate students were awarded different medals.

According to a press release, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was the chief guest of the commencement in which two honorary PhD degrees were awarded to Dr James Shera and Ambassador Nafees Zakaria. Dr Jonathan S Addleton, the rector, and others also attended the event. While speaking virtually to the graduating students, their parents and other participants, the Punjab governor congratulated them.

Addressed the graduating students, he said that many of them were understandably frustrated due to canceled ceremonies, celebrations, and annual traditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are suffering immensely from the loss of loved ones, financial instability, and the uncertainty of the future of all industries, however, switching to remote learning in the past year created a new reality that they all continued to adjust to.

He said Forman Christian College was known for its inclusive and diverse student body and the prestigious institute had been able to accomplish a lot more than just bridging a divide. The legacy of FCC spans 155 years of quality education. This institute has produced leaders in all walks of life since 1864.

Dr Peter H Armacost, former rector of the university, also addressed the graduating students through a video message from the US. The commencement also saw conferment of honorary doctorate in arts and letters to Dr James Shera and Ambassador Nafees Zakaria.

Both PhD awardees addressed the ceremony and thanked the patron and the board of governors for awarding the honorary PhD degrees.

On the occasion, the Outstanding Teacher Award was given to Maryam Qasim Khan, Outstanding Customer Service Award (Administrative) was given to Zamran Gill and the Outstanding Customer Service Award (Non-Administrative) was awarded to Haroon Rasheed.