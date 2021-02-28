Isra University Celebrates the Graduation of 423, Students at its 18th Convocation 2021

Hyderabad: Honourable Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, through a video message congratulated the students of Isra University Hyderabad on its 18th annual convocation ceremony held on 27th February 2021 at Hyderabad Campus.

The Governor said that I feel delighted while interacting with the Youth of the country and expressed sadness for not being part of the ceremony due Covid-19, but he promised that if God’s will, I will be part of the ceremony next year. Moreover, he highlighted that easy loan facilities like Kamyab Jawaan are introduced by the current government because the Prime Minister, Imran Khan thinks about the youth of the country.

He encouraged the students and said that you have to grow and serve your nation because the country needs your help and support in every way. Besides, the Governor once again congratulated the Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, Board of Directors, Faculty Members, students and their parents on the occasion.

At the ceremony, degrees were distributed among 423 students. In which, 269 students graduated in medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy programs.

However, 12 students got post graduated in the above fields. Moreover, 1 student was awarded Ph.D. degree in the field of medical science.

Further, 135 students graduated, and post graduated in business administration, computer sciences, electrical engineering, information technology. ***