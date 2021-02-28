Mass wrestling from today

LAHORE: The fourth Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mass Wrestling Championship, being organised by Pakistan Traditional Sports and Games and Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation, begins at Punjab Stadium here on Sunday (today).

There are 25 teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Police in the two-day championship.

Addressing a press conference here Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Traditional Sports and Games, said that the best players would be selected from the championship to represent Pakistan in international competitions.

"We will try our best to provide the best facilities to the players," he added.

The gold medalist in the championship will be awarded Rs10,000, the silver medalist Rs7,000 and the third place winner Rs5,000, he added. A male and a female athlete will be awarded a motorcycle each.