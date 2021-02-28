close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

Mass wrestling from today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

LAHORE: The fourth Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mass Wrestling Championship, being organised by Pakistan Traditional Sports and Games and Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation, begins at Punjab Stadium here on Sunday (today).

There are 25 teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Police in the two-day championship.

Addressing a press conference here Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Traditional Sports and Games, said that the best players would be selected from the championship to represent Pakistan in international competitions.

"We will try our best to provide the best facilities to the players," he added.

The gold medalist in the championship will be awarded Rs10,000, the silver medalist Rs7,000 and the third place winner Rs5,000, he added. A male and a female athlete will be awarded a motorcycle each.

Latest News

More From Sports