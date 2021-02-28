SSM to organise Women Premier League

KARACHI: Strawberry Sports Management has appointed M&C Saatchi Pakistan as their Strategic Marketing Advisors for Women Premier League (Football) and Pro Dangal League (Freestyle Wrestling).

Women Premier League will be the first ever women’s sports league of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pro Dangal League will be first ever freestyle wrestling league of Pakistan.

The inaugural seasons of the two leagues were planned for later this year. Strawberry Sports Management owns multiple sports leagues that include sports like Kabaddi, Freestyle Wrestling, Football, Volleyball and Hockey. The group also owns a sports magazine.

Haider Ali Daud Khan - Founder and CEO, Strawberry Sports Management said: “We want to highlight and mainstream multiple sports at international scale that will contribute towards national pride and generating livelihoods. Women’s sports in Pakistan are going to receive a major uplift through the introduction of Women Premier League. Freestyle Wrestling is interwoven with our culture and so Pro Dangal League will be one of its kind. M&C Saatchi Pakistan’s strategy to help build original content through these international level long term platforms is spot on.”

Imran Irshad - CEO, M&C Saatchi Pakistan said: “This was a brilliant opportunity to be an active part of the rise of sports in Pakistan, and we jumped on it.

“We look forward to working with Strawberry Sports Management and start producing results that are mutually rewarding.”