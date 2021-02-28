Sandeep replaces Rashid

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have hired the services of Napal’s young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in place of Afghanistan’s leggie Rashid Khan.

Rashid flew out from here the other day to join his national team which is set to take on Zimbabwe in the first Test in the two-match Test series which will begin at Abu Dhabi next week.

Rashid played only two matches for Lahore which the last year’s runners-up won.

Syangia-born 20-year old Sandeep, who had made his PSL debut in 2019 while representing Qalandars, has played ten ODIs and 21 T20 Internationals for Nepal.