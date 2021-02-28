Neglected park

A public park in Islamabad’s Sector F10/2 speaks volumes about the negligence of the CDA. The authorities don’t pay serious attention to the repair and maintenance of this unkempt park. People from the nearby areas have started throwing their garbage in the abandoned park. On the other hand, a small park in the close proximity to this public park is being maintained in a proper manner. But this park lacks dustbins.

The higher authorities are requested to have a look into these issues and take proper steps for regular repair and maintenance of the park.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad