IHC gives 30-day deadline for social media rules

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday gave 30-day time to federation to prepare a report on framing social media rules after consulting all stakeholders.

The court asked the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to submit the report till April 2 in this regard. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to social media rules.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah said the government wanted to take opinion from all stakeholders while some had been consulted.

The court directed the AGP to present the report within a month. “The court would issue judgment on petitions regarding social media rules after viewing the report.” The court adjourned the hearing with the above instructions.