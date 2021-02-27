Wheelchairs distributed in Mardan

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan division Muntazir Khan on Friday distributed wheelchairs among persons with disabilities.

Almighty Blessing, a non-government organisation, arranged the ceremony at the commissioner officer.

Deputy commissioner Habibullah Arif and other officials and local journalists were also present at the event.

The commissioner thanked the organisers and said the district administration would support these types of activities and the organizations working for the welfare of underprivileged people.

Muntazir Khan told the media that 19 wheelchairs were distributed among deserving persons with disabilities. He added that among 19 disable persons, 17 were affected due to poliovirus.

He added that if polio was eliminated from society, the disabilities would decrease. He added that there is treatment for disabilities, there is no treatment of polio-related disability.

He added that it is need of hour to eliminate the poliovirus as it is gone from the whole world except Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He called for dispelling propaganda regarding the polio vaccine and vaccinating children.

He said that every individual should play a role in reducing polio from the region. He added that Covid-19 vaccination would be started in Mardan in March. He added that in the first stage, the vaccine would be administered to elderly people, and later it would be given to other citizens. Later, the commissioner presented a shield to the head of the NGO.