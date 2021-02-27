Islamabad Bar Council ends strike

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Friday decided to end its strike and announced holding elections on schedule.

In a news conference, IBC Vice Chairman Zulifqar Ali Abbasi said that lawyers had decided to end their strike as a goodwill gesture. Executive Committee Chairman Adil Aziz Qazi, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Qamar Sabzwari, member Aleem Abbasi, IHCBA President Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad, Secretary Sohail Akber Chaudhry, IBC President Farid Hussain Kaif, Vice President Farzana Faisal Raja and Joint Secretary Saad Raja were also present.

Zulfiqar Abbasi said that lawyers would appear before courts and elections would held on time by the end of February. He said the IHC incident was unfortunate, adding that the local administration and the CDA had made mistakes. He said that some lawyers crossed the limits in reaction to the CDA action against their chambers. The lawyers should not have gone to the Chief Justice's chamber, he said.