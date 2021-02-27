Marriyum seeks ECP action against Imran, Buzdar

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded action by ECP against Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister, calling them the chief culprits, responsible for the vote theft and abduction of Election Commission staff during NA-75 by-elections.

In a statement, Marriyum said Imran and Buzdar held the entire administration hostage, including the Chief Secretary and the IG Police Punjab. She said, “Without action against these chief perpetrators of this heinous crime, any move of accountability would be meaningless. Why the Chief Secretary was not available at the most crucial time? The Chief Secretary was well aware of abduction of the Commission’s staff and that is why he gave assurance of staff’s safe return.”

“All circumstantial and on-ground evidence testifies that Imran is the main culprit who tried to violate the sanctity of vote and the trust of the people in electoral process. Justice would not be served unless the head of this rigging operation is not held accountable”, she added.

The former information minister said the product of 2018 vote theft was caught red-handed, repeating the same practice in 2021. “The Chief Election Commissioner should not turn a blind eye towards the real culprits. Just like the blatant rigging, Imran and Buzdar should be brought to justice blatantly,” she stressed.

She said it was imperative to find answer to question such as when and where did Imran and Bazdar hatch this conspiracy and who else was involved. She reminded that under Article 218, the ECP's suo motu action is incomplete until Imran and Buzdar are indicted.

Marriyum reminded Imran of his constant campaign for opening and recounting at four Constituencies in 2013 general elections. “The PTI Chief should be ashamed of himself for moving the Supreme Court to stop the same demand for NA 75 by-polls.