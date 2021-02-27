Man stabs wife to death in Haripur

HARIPUR: A man was arrested on the charges of stabbing his wife to death over a domestic issue in Kangra Colony, police said on Friday. The court of judicial magistrate granted the police one-day physical remand of the accused.

The officials at Kot Najbullah Police Station said that Habib-ur-Rahman, a resident of Kangra Colony, had an altercation with his wife over a domestic issue. This prompted the woman to leave her husband’s house and seek divorce from him.According to the police, the man stabbed his wife to death. The couple had three children.