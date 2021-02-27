NLC, RISC win CSR Award 2021

Islamabad : National Logistics Cell (NLC) and Roots International Schools & Colleges (RISC) have won Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award 2021.

NLC won the CSR award for promotion of skill development through technical and vocational training of youth in various parts of the country, says a press release.

The award was conferred on NLC at 13th International CSR Summit & Awards 2021 held here. The coveted award is recognition of immense contributions being extended by NLC in skill development of poor and vulnerable youth, particularly those living in the underprivileged areas of Pakistan.

NLC is running five Applied Technologies Institutes (ATINs) located at Mandra, Dina, Amangarh, Gilgit and Khairpur Mirs. More than 62,000 students have so far been trained in traditional as well as emerging (Hi Tech) skills at state of the art training facilities.

Apart from technical training and creating employment opportunities, NLC undertakes a dynamic CSR programme focusing on community betterment projects like construction of education facilities, basic healthcare services, sports facilities, provision of clean drinking water, and afforestation. Director ATINs Colonel Tassadaq Rashid (Retired) received award from Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Roots International Schools & Colleges (RISC) was awarded CSR award for its programmes that achieve excellence in terms of services to stakeholders and innovative sustainable solutions to press social challenges.

Shamaila Idrees - General Manager -Roots International Schools & Colleges received the award on the behalf of CEO RISC Mr. Walid Mushtaq and RIS. CEO expressed his felicitation towards NFEH for holding a behemoth and astounding award function.

Every Year NFEH honors companies like RISC that have embedded CSR into its operations and integrated CSR into its business. In addition, these companies demonstrate that they are actively promoting CSR to both their internal and external stakeholders.