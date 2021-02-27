Locals condemn removal of trees from Malpur

Islamabad : The removal of trees in Malpur area to construct a public park has invited criticism from different segments of society at the time when the federal government is launching various projects to enhance tree cover in the capital city.

According to the local people, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) used heavy machinery to cut trees and remove vegetative cover to pave the way for the construction of a public park.

They maintained that it was not a good idea to provide the people with a recreational facility by depriving the area of its natural vegetative cover.

The information provided by a botanist showed that the plant species removed from Malpur was Lantana Camara that was an invasive plant and known for its aggressive growth. For areas in which it takes stronger root, stopping lantana is a challenge. Removing flower heads before seeds form can prevent some of the spread of lantana. Some type of biological control may also help, and researchers are currently working on strategies using insects to destroy lantana plants.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has been continuously making efforts to increase tree cover in Islamabad under its mega programmes like the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme and Clean Green Pakistan project.

CDA’s Director General Environment Naveed Khan Tareen has maintained the civic agency has only removed invasive plant species Lantana that destroyed all other vegetation around it.

He said Lantana is a tough plant that grew quickly and aggressively and was toxic to livestock and humans. Any type of chemical control or mechanical control was too costly in areas where it was causing damage to local vegetation.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) also supported this viewpoint and stated “Lantana Camara is an invasive plant that releases hormone through its roots and damages indigenous plant species.”