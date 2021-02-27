close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Saturday night. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm/snowfall over hills was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain occurred in Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 07, Mirkhani, Drosh 05, Malam Jabba 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Dir, Peshawar 01, Nokundi 03 and Attock 02 while snowfall was recorded at Kalam. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 15.3°C and maximum was 30°C.

