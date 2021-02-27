GCU starts yoga classes for female students

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated regular yoga classes for its female students and faculty members.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the yoga classes titled “Let’s Get in Shape” organised by the University’s Directorate of Sports in collaboration with Pakistan Yoga Council (PYC).

Speaking on the occasion, eminent psychologist and yoga instructor Muqaddas Riaz said that yoga was very crucial for young students as they suffered a lot stress due to hectic academic routines, career challenges and uncertainty about the future.

Prof Dr Zaidi appreciated the idea of yoga classes, saying that all higher education institutions should initiate such healthy activities for their students. He also called upon the Directorate of Sport to also start yoga classes for the male students.

GCU Chairman Sports Board Chairman Dr Ummad Uppal and senior faculty members also attended the yoga classes during the opening ceremony.

focus on research: A two-day workshop on creative thinking and designing organised by University of Home Economics (UHE) Textile and Fashion Designing Department concluded here Friday. The UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen addressing the ceremony said that it was essential that students should take interest in research studies and promoting creative thinking.

Head of Department Dr Ayesha Saeed said that the source of inspiration for organising this workshop was using the basis of design and learning from it and creating own designs through creative thinking and visualisation. She said that such activities were important to highlight student's hidden talents and abilities.