Security remains tight

LAHORE:Security of the mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs remained tightened on the eve of Juma congregations on Friday in the City as per the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, who had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, search operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city along with Chinese Consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.