KABUL: Attention has turned back to Doha and hopes have been renewed that the talks between both sides of the Afghan peace negotiations will resume, especially as — according to members of the Republic side — the Taliban in a recent meeting showed a “good spirit.”

This comes after a meeting was held between heads and some members of the negotiating teams in Doha on Monday evening that was focused on he continuation of the negotiations. No new meeting has been held between the two sides since Monday. Meanwhile, Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan, met senior Pakistani officials in Islamabad about the Afghan peace process. “The Taliban came with a good spirit — we hope that this spirit remains the same — because they expressed a commitment for the talks to continue on a daily basis,” said Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a member of the negotiating team representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

“The perspective about the Taliban has changed in Washington, and Pakistan also realizes this,” said Sami Yousufzai, a journalist. “Previously, Pakistan was using the term ‘reduction in violence,’ but as a result of last night’s meeting, it was decided to use the term ‘end of the violence,’” said Mohammad Omar Daudzai, president Ghani’s envoy for Pakistan.