Shahzad Akbar tenders apology in PHC

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Thursday appeared before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and tendered an apology for addressing a press conference after the verdict of the special court that had awarded death sentence to former President General (retd) Parvez Musharraf.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem had appeared before a division bench and regretted his statement. A division bench of the PHC comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Syed Atiq Shah directed Shahzad Akbar to submit an affidavit for his exemption from the hearing. The court issued notices to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Firdous Ashiq Awan to appear before the court on the next hearing. Malik Mohammad Ajmal and Azizuddin Kakakhek advocates had filed a writ petition in the PHC that federal cabinet members Forogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Shahzad Akbar had addressed a press conference after the verdict of a special court against former military ruler Parvez Musharraf. The petitioners had said the cabinet members gave comments about the verdict which was a contempt of court.