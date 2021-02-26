Medical college seats for merged districts increased

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the enhancement of reserved seats for admission in public sector medical and dental colleges of the province for the students from the newly merged districts.

The KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday, said an official handout.

As per the notification, a total of 334 students of the merged areas would get admissions on reserved seats in different public sector medical and dental colleges of the province.

As many as 41 students would get admission on reserved seats in Khyber Medical College, 28 in Ayub Medical College, 20 in Saidu Medical College, 20 in Gomal Medical College, 38 in Khyber Girls Medical College, 51 in Bacha Khan Medical College, 13 in Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, 25 in Bannu Medical College, 12 in Nowshera Medical College and Five in Gajju Khan Medical College.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the development as an important step to facilitate the students of the newly merged areas.

He said the KP government was focusing special attention on empowering the youth from the merged areas by extending all educational facilities to them.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government would fulfil all the promises made to the people of the merged districts to bring them on a par with other developed areas of the province.