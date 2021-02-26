ACs’ performance improves after launch of App

LAHORE:The number of visits by the assistant commissioners has increased significantly within a week of the launch of the Karkardagi application to check their performance.

The app is giving positive results as the additional chief secretary office is continuously monitoring the performance of ACs through it. In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari said it was pleasing to receive positive feedback from the ACs. “If we continue to work in the same spirit, the problems of the common man will soon be solved,” she said and added the ACs were carrying out a commendable number of responsibilities. She said the location of the ACs could be marked on the map when they were on the visits for price-checking, pricing of essential commodities, inspections of land record centres, land revenue collection and retrieval of government land.

The ACs presence in field enhances the confidence of the common man, she continued. The Karkardgi app also aims to identify and encourage the best performing tehsils while improving system transparency because serving the people is a top priority of the government. All the technical issues with regard to the app will be resolved, she said. An online meeting of all the ACs was also held at the additional chief secretary's committee room on Thursday to discuss application-related issues.