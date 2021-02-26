Woman turns out husband’s killer

LAHORE:A woman in connivance with her lover reportedly tried to concoct murder of her husband by manipulating crime scene as suicide in the Manga Mandi police limits on Thursday. The prime suspect ‘N’ on the day of the incident started crying loud that her husband Allah Ditta had committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan. She narrated that the victim slept well at night earlier.

In the morning, his body was found hanging in the room. Police was informed about the incident after the family members of Allah Ditta doubted the suspect’s story. Police during investigations noticed marks of fingers on the victim’s neck.

On suspicion, police took the suspect into custody and grilled following which she confessed to her crime. She said that she had an affair with Moazzam, a friend of the victim. She on the night of the incident intoxicated him through sleeping pills and later strangled him to death.

Body recovered: The body of a man, unidentified so far, was found at Lorry Adda on Thursday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police who removed it to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from the spot. Police said the man looked like a drug addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. However, autopsy and further investigations would help ascertain the facts.

Woman dies: A woman was run over and killed by a speeding dumper at Shahdara on Thursday. The victim who has been identified as Noreen, a resident of Rachna Town, and a member of her family were going on a bike when the dumper hit and injured them near Ravi Toll Plaza. They were removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Noreen dead. Police said that they were searching for the dumper and its driver.

Man shot at, injured: A 35-year old man was shot at and injured by unidentified motorcyclists in Manawan here Thursday. Victim identified as Akbar was on his way when the motorcyclists intercepted him and shot at him. He was shifted to hospital.

Four injured: Four people, including two policemen, were injured in an accident on Canal Road near FC College. A PRU team was on patrolling when a motorcyclist doing rash-driving just passed by and was about to collide with the police vehicle. The driver of the vehicle in a bid to save him hit the footpath. Meanwhile, other vehicles also rammed into the vehicle. As a result, four people were injured.