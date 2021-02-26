Resolution in PA against honour killing incidents

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly against the rising incidents of honour killing in the province.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here Thursday. In the resolution, she stated that Punjab Assembly members expressed deep concern over the increase in honour killing incidents in the province.

She said that the house should ask the newspapers and TV channels to stop using word “honour killing”. “The main purpose of honour killings is to put pressure on women and silence them. The word "honour killing" should not be used for murder.

The accused should be treated like other murderers and no concessions should be made to him,” she said in the resolution. Later in a press statement, she hailed the decision of election commission for re-election in Daska and termed it the victory of democracy. She said release of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was also a breath of fresh air for PML-N. She said Daska’s election had exposed the government as all the evidences of stealing mandate and disappearance of election commission staff in by-elections had come to light which cannot be denied. She said the public had guarded their votes, which proved that the people had accepted the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. She said the people refused to vote those who stole their bread and butter. She alleged that the government was slandering the political opponents in the name of accountability.