Traffic plan for Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali procession

Karachi traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara has issued a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali (RA).

In a statement, issued by the traffic police on Thursday, said that on 13th Rajab, 1442, A.H. i.e. February 26, 202, a procession will start from Ghafoor Chamber at 4pm and terminate at the Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan after passing through different streets and roads. The route includes Abdullah Haroon Road, Sharea Iraq, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Aga Khan Road, MA Jinnah Road and Father Jamnis Road.

On Bahadur Yar Tang Road, all kinds of traffic coming from Guru Mandir, Soldier Bazaar No.3 signal and Soldier Bazaar No.2 signal will be diverted from Soldier Bazaar No.1 signal to the Coast Guards and Ankle Seria signal to reach their destinations.

Traffic coming from Tower via Fresco Chowk and Eidgah Chowk on MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from the Post Office to Jubilee and Nishtar Road, or to Tibet Chowk and Regal Chowk towards their destinations.

Traffic coming from Fawara Chowk via Ziab-un-Nisa Market on Abdullah Haroon Road will be diverted from the Paradise traffic signal to the Passport Office or to Saddar or Lucky Star. On Aga Khan-III Road, traffic coming from Nishtar Road, Karachi Zoo, Garden Chowk will be diverted onto MA Jinnah Road towards the Tibet Centre.