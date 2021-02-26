Zaidi invites FCCI to visit port

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday invited the business community of Faisalabad to avail the opportunities presented by the country’s vibrant blue economy.

He was addressing members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Thursday. Zaidi shared details on the world class facilities available at the country’s ports and their digitisation and other services. He also talked about new initiatives in logistics sector, including a new freight company. FCCI President Ihtesham Javed welcomed Zaidi to the chamber and said that a delegation would soon visit Karachi to explore opportunities linked to the blue economy.