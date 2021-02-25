Karachi gets two child courts

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Director-General of Sindh Judicial Academy Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inaugurated child courts at Malir and East districts in two separate ceremonies with an aim to take the criminal justice reform agenda forward.

Efforts were made to establish child courts in the province aimed at providing expeditious, child-sensitive and fair justice to children in contact or in conflict with the law as envisaged in the Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA) 2018, and other relevant child protection laws and the Constitution.

The SHC, with the assistance of Group Development Pakistan (GDP), a local civil society organisation working on protecting and promoting child rights and strengthening child protection and justice with children across Pakistan, transformed the physical spaces to make a child-friendly and conducive environment for the children visiting the courts.