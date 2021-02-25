LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz 20 months after his arrest in money-laundering reference.

The NAB had arrested him on June 11, 2019 while the reference was filed with a delay of over a year on August 20, 2020, said Hamza’s lead counsel Azam Nazir Tarar before a two-judge bench during the final hearing of the bail petition.

The counsel also posed a query before the bench as to who would be held responsible if the petitioner was acquitted after staying three years behind the bars. “Whereas if convicted, the petitioner would undergo his complete sentence,” he added. He pointed out that the charges were framed on November 11, 2020 after a delay of 17 months.

He said the delay could not be attributed to the petitioner in any manner whatsoever. The bench allowed the post-arrest bail to Hamza and directed him to furnish bonds of Rs10 million.

The PML-N workers gathered at the court premises celebrated the bail to Hamza by shouting slogans and distributing sweets. Hamza is likely to be released from jail today (Thursday) after the process of bail bond.