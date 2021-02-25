PCTB directed to fix timeline for NOCs to private publishers

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has instructed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to fix the final timeline for issuance of NOCs to private publishers for publishing the books under the single national curriculum.

Chairing the maiden meeting of the committee formed by the Punjab chief minister to resolve the issues between Punjab Board of Curriculum and Textbook Board and private publishing houses, the minister directed that the required time should be ensured to the private publishing houses after setting the timeline so that they were able to timely publish the books after getting NOCs.

The minister deferred the decisions of the MMC charge till hearing the concerns of the private publishing houses. The meeting also discussed the option of fixing the price for textbooks of private publishing houses by the PCTB subject to review of relevant laws. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun observed that the government's job was to improve the quality of government institutions and textbooks. The public has the option of choosing an expensive or cheap book based on the same material. The government agencies should ensure publication of standard books so that students do not have to compromise on quality on the basis of purchasing power.

Earlier, PCTB MD Dr Farooq Manzoor briefed the meeting that the federal government decided to implement the same curriculum from class I to V in educational institutions across the country, including public and private schools and religious madrassas. The books of all subjects, including mathematics and science, will also be published in Urdu for the implementation of single national curriculum from class I to V. For the purpose, 30 sample books for different subjects have also been introduced in the four provinces, he added. Further, the private publishing houses can publish textbooks according to the single national curriculum after obtaining NOCs from the provincial authorities concerned.

The PCTB MD informed the meeting that after the approval of the single national curriculum by the provincial cabinet, a notification was issued for implementation and publication of the single national curriculum. Further, the PCTB had already publicised the advertisements of the expression of interest and registration of private publishers for publishing the textbooks under the single national curriculum. The drafts sent by the private publishing houses for publishing the books will be reviewed by the board and third party. After approval of the Ulema Board in accordance with the law, NOCs will be issued.