Zahid confident Gladiators can come back

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging leggie Zahid Mahmood is confident of Quetta Gladiators making a comeback in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

“Yes, InshaAllah, we will make a comeback. All boys are working hard and hopefully we will play better cricket in coming days and will reach the finals,” said Dadu-born Zahid.

Quetta Gladiators have lost both of their initial matches so far.

Zahid played in Quetta’s game against Lahore Qalandars and took 1-28 in three overs.

Zahid recently had a dream T20 International debut when he took two wickets in his first over against South Africa, finishing eventually with 3-40 in the game which Pakistan won to seal series 2-1 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Zahid also had a solid recent first-class season, finishing third with 52 wickets while playing for Southern Punjab.

Zahid said the wickets prepared for the PSL are supporting. “Wickets are good. These are supporting and anybody, whether in batting or bowling, will meet success if he does his best,” he said.

Zahid was brought in by Gladiators for the second game against Lahore in place of leg-spinner Qais Ahmed of Afghanistan, who remained expensive in the opener against holders Karachi Kings.

Zahid is confident he can contribute to his team’s cause. “I will try my level best to add to the team’s strength and gift them wins,” he said.

Zahid was born and grew up in Dadu, which lacks facilities for cricket. However, he groomed himself by playing cricket in Karachi.

“In Dadu, there are no major facilities. There are no good grounds. Mostly cemented pitches are used. Playing cricket in Karachi, particularly Ramadan cricket, helped me a lot to hone my skills,” Zahid said.