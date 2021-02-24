FHMC completes work on 45 wells to benefit deprived communities

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Homeopathic Medical College (FHMC) has completed the digging of 45 wells using water boring machines under its programme to help deprived communities and under-developed areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said three more wells are under construction. It added that the wells benefited communities by supplying them clean drinking water. Wells have also been dug in mosques and madrassas.