Naval chief voices resolve to defeat any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the Pakistan Navy's Operational Commands Seminar held at the Bahria Auditorium Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has emphasized the importance of maintaining highest level of combat readiness.

The Naval Chief expressed resolve to constantly align employment and development strategies with evolving threats to deliver a resolute and strong response to any misadventure by the adversary.

The Admiral reiterated determination of Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interests of the motherland at all costs. He highlighted various development initiatives being undertaken by Pakistan Navy to maintain a balanced and potent force capable to defend Pakistan against maritime threats and challenges.

The Chief Guest, while appreciating quality of the papers, commended the panel members for presenting well-researched papers and conducting the seminar in a professional manner.

Pakistan Navy Operational Command seminar is a prominent event held annually under the auspices of Operational Commands, i.e., Fleet and Coastal Command during which selected panels of officers from relevant Commands present papers on contemporary naval professional issues.