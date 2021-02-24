President calls for enhanced Pak, Uzbek bilateral ties

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed further strengthening of bilateral relations with Uzbekistan in areas of mutual interests including political, trade, economic and cultural fields.

The president said close interaction with Uzbekistan was important amid regional and international developments through exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and ministerial interactions. He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. He asked the ambassador to work for promotion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to diversify Pakistan’s exports to Uzbekistan by including manufactured goods, finished products, pharmaceuticals and services etc. Dr Alvi also urged upon the ambassador to work for promotion of tourism in Pakistan as well as strengthening cultural linkages between the two sides.