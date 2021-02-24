close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Three of a family murdered in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: Three members of a family were murdered over a family dispute on Tuesday. Reportedly, Parveen Bibi of Pohla village, Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Ashfaq were on their way home by a car when some car riders opened fire at them on Dinga-Mundir Road, killing all three persons on the spot. It was learnt that Parveen Bibi had come out from the jail after four months. The car riders were returning home after attending the hearing at the Kharian Court.

