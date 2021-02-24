Missing student found dead in Kasur

KASUR: A student of class 10 was found dead near Khaki Piara cemetery near Pattoki city on Tuesday.

Last day teenager Naveed went to his academy for tuition, but did not come back. The next day his body was found lying near a graveyard. It had torture signs. Pattoki city police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for postmortem.

CITIZENS ROBBED OF CASH, VALUABLES: Several people were robbed of cash and valuables in the vicinity of Kasur on Tuesday.

Two bandits snatched a motorcycle and Rs 4,000 from a man near Canal Bongi Kaliyan, Allahabad. Two gunmen snatched Rs 31,000 and a mobile phone from Rameez in Amir Colony, Mustafaabad.

Thieves stole valuables worth Rs 65,000 from the general store of Irfan in Kot Radha Kishan.

Thieves entered the mobile phone shop of Tufail and took away 28 mobile phones, Rs 12,000 and other valuables near Mata village on the outskirts of Raja Jang.

WOMAN ATTEMPT SUICIDE: A married woman attempted suicide over domestic violence near Chak 32 Changa Manga on Tuesday.

(A) was upset and took poisonous pills and was rushed to hospital.

TRADERS’ PROTEST AGAINST AC: Traders Tuesday staged a protest against Kasur Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kaleem Yousuf for demolishing illegal encroachments near Mustafaabad. The AC had removed encroachments near Mustafaabad-Lahore Road.

The traders blocked the road and protested against the attitude of the AC.

DC INSPECTS FACILITIES AT BUS STANDS: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gul visited private bus stands and reviewed facilities for passengers on Tuesday. The DC visited Zaki Bus stand and New Star Bus stand. Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed was also present on the occasion. The DC also checked the implementation of corona SOPs.

The DC also checked the cleanliness in the passenger compartments and wash rooms. On the occasion, the DC asked authorities concerned to further improve the sanitation process at bus stands and their surroundings and ensure facilities.

The DC called for more plantations around bus stands.

He removed encroachments and widened roads.

Some outlet owners also staged protest against the operation and ended it after the intervention of police. The AC also visited vegetables and fruit market and inspected hygienic conditions, supply of goods at fixed prices and rate lists.

The AC also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on several shopkeepers for their illegal profiteering.