SMEDA’s initiative to raise crop yield

LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has established 20 Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres (ATSCs) in different districts of Sindh.

SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza Tuesday stated that overall goal of the Agripreneurship project of SMEDA was to enhance crop yield through introduction, promotion and provision of economical and efficient farm mechanisation services by establishing Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres through the government of Sindh subsidy under private sector at the Taluka level. He stated that total 100 young entrepreneurs were trained in a period of four months in the field of operation and maintenance of agricultural implements and information technology related android-based software applications, Agri-business management and agricultural mechanisation services. After successful training and other services provided by SMEDA, the Agriculture Engineering Department has also provided machinery and equipment to the ATSCs for starting their business. Partnership businesses have been formed for the 100 graduates and they are running their businesses successfully.