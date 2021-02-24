Improved services at Darul Amans to be ensured: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas on Tuesday said that Darul Aman was a support platform for the women in distress and provision of far-better services would be ensured in all Darul Amans.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Advisory Council of Darul Aman at his office. Darul Aman Council Chairperson Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Social Welfare Secretary Hassan Iqbal and Director General Shahid Niaz were also present in the meeting.

The provincial minister said that no effort should be spared for the rehabilitation of women who were victims of social oppression, adding that the women who came to Darul Aman should go back to their homes in a more confident manner.

Ayesha Ali Bhutta said the women who were victim of violence were provided with accommodation, treatment and psychological counselling in Darul Aman. She said that renovation work of Darul Aman was underway, adding that the building of Darul Aman in the provincial capital was accommodated 60 to 70 women.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari directed the authorities to prepare and submit the TORs of the Advisory Council and stressed that special care should be taken for quality of the renovation work.

Social Welfare DG Shahid Niaz, while briefing the meeting on the affairs of Darul Aman, said that Darul Aman was working in every district of Punjab and the work on promotion of some posts ought to be completed soon.