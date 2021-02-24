Woman injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A woman was wounded in a firing incident in Baldia Town near the National Chowk on Tuesday. She was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as 20-year-old Saima, wife of Majeed.
Baldia Town SHO Pervez Bhutto, while quoting the victim’s husband, said his wife was at the rooftop of their house when a stray bullet hit and injured her. Police said no case had been registered while they were investigating the matter from different angles.