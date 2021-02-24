Protest of martyred cops’ relatives enters 16th day

PESHAWAR: The protest being staged by the relatives of retired and martyred police officials outside the Peshawar Press Club entered its 16th day on Tuesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters chanted demanded 100 percent quota in the police on the basis of educational qualifications for the wards of the retired and martyred police officials. The protesters warned to launch a hunger strike if their demands were not accepted. They said they had been protesting for the acceptance of their demands for the last 16 days but the government and authorities were unmoved.