FBR starts holding educational awareness sessions

ISLAMABAD: Under the Letter of Understanding (LoU) signed between the FBR and the Ministry of Defence’s Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantt Garrison, the Federal Board of Revenue has started holding the second phase of educational awareness sessions in different educational institutes.

The Facilitation and Taxpayers Education Wing of the FBR held the first educational awareness session in the Federal Government Sir Syed College, Rawalpindi.

In line with the vision of the prime minister to promote the tax culture and under the directions of Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, educational awareness sessions will be carried out in collaboration with the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantt Garrison working under the Ministry of Defence in different educational institutes.

Tehmina Aamer, chief of FATE, FBR, and Principal of FG Sir Syed College Professor Ahmad Raza were the chief guests on the occasion. Sonia Anwar, secretary of FATE, delivered an informative and easy to understand presentation to students on the structure of tax system and its significance in nation building. The students participated in a tax-related quiz and won prizes.

Tehmina Aamer said in her address that the purpose of holding these sessions was to promote the tax culture. She said students would learn about the significance of paying taxes in their initial years through these sessions which would help them make responsible taxpayers in their later years. “The students would help spread the message of paying taxes in their home, street and locality,” she added.

Principal FG Sir Syed College thanked the FBR team to make this session successful. She hoped that such sessions would increase the knowledge of students about taxes and its significance in the economic progress. In the end, the FATE chief presented a shield to the college principal.