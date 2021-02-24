22 street criminals, drug dealers arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested 22 street criminals and drug dealers during action in the limits of Cantonment division, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Cantt, Tahir Shah told a press conference on Tuesday that actions were carried out in the limits of Hayatabad, Tatara, Tehkal, University Town and Pishtakhara Police Stations. During the actions, 22 accused were arrested and 2.5kg, 5kg heroin, 10 KG hashish, one lifted car,11 motorbikes and 15 cell-phones were recovered from them.