Moonsighting issue: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief vows to take all ulema on board

PESHAWAR: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said on Tuesday all ulema would be taken on board over the moonsighting issue and decisions would be made in the light of testimonies and Shariah.

He was speaking at a press conference here during his visit to the provincial metropolis where he had meetings with religious scholars and government representatives.

Flanked by Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Rohullah Madni, Maulana Abdul Jalil and others, he said modern technology would be utilised and help sought from religious affairs ministry, science and technology ministries, meteorological department and SPARCO department for the moon sighting.

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said all Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members would be taken on board and the body would be a source of unity and harmony in the country.

He underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and brotherhood and said he would make all efforts to keep all ulema on board on religious matters for a stronger Pakistan.

The maulana said he would take along ulema from all schools of thought to promote brotherhood, religious harmony and peace which the country currently direly needed to overcome challenges that the society was facing.

He said that “Paigham-e-Pakistan” was a joint narrative of all schools of thought under which ulema were striving to promote peace, religious harmony and strengthening unity.

He said armed forces had rendered supreme and matchless sacrifices for the sake of motherland and ulema would support them on all fronts.